A Groton man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Sunday, a day after his wife was killed in an apparent stabbing inside the couple’s home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
Police found 57-year-old Mary Fairbairn dead inside a Lowell Street house after her husband, 62-year-old Gregory Fairbairn, called around 5:30 p.m. to report that she was unresponsive, officials said in a statement.
Mary Fairbairn’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and further charges against Gregory Fairbairn are expected, according to the statement.
He being held at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Ayer District Court.
