A Groton man was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon Sunday, a day after his wife was killed in an apparent stabbing inside the couple’s home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

Police found 57-year-old Mary Fairbairn dead inside a Lowell Street house after her husband, 62-year-old Gregory Fairbairn, called around 5:30 p.m. to report that she was unresponsive, officials said in a statement.

Mary Fairbairn’s death is being investigated as a homicide, and further charges against Gregory Fairbairn are expected, according to the statement.