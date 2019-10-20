He was freed from the truck and taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New Hampshire State Police found Trenton Wendell, of Rochester, N.H., trapped and unresponsive inside a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 10 p.m., the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

A 48-year-old man was killed after crashing head-on into a guardrail and concrete barrier on Interstate 95 in Hampton, N.H., on Saturday night, New Hampshire State Police said.

Wendell was driving north and was about to enter the toll road when “for an unknown reason, a last second lane change occurred which resulted in him striking the barrier” between the open toll lanes and the Hampton Toll Plaza, the statement said.

At that point in the road, the highway splits between toll booths and an open roadway with an overhead electronic toll collection gantry.

A portion of I-95 north near exit 2 was closed for about 90 minutes while officials investigated.

State Police, Hampton police and fire officials, and the state’s Department of Transportation responded to the crash. State Police are investigating.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-8490.

