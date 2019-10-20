The Richard family formed the foundation in 2014 in honor of their 8-year-old son, Martin, who was killed when bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in 2013. It aims to promote programs that reflect the values of sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness, and peace.

The award reflects the foundation’s focus on donating to youth development organizations that provide programs in “civic engagement; community building; and adaptive and inclusive efforts,” the organization said in a statement.

The Martin Richard Foundation is awarding its single biggest donation to date — a $1 million grant to Project 351, a nonprofit that brings together eighth graders from every city and town in the state through community service, the organization announced Sunday.

“As we have partnered with Project 351 over the past five years, we have been inspired by their unique approach to motivating and developing young leaders through service across the Commonwealth,” Denise Richard, Martin’s mother and the foundation’s co-founder, said in the statement. “We know this grant will support their work not only in developing eighth graders, but also the Project 351 alumni who are so committed to moving forward as upstanders and changemakers for our world.”

Project 351 was launched by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick in 2011 and continued by Governor Charlie Baker. Educators in each of the state’s 351 cities and towns choose an eighth-grader each year to become an “ambassador” in the program and participate in service projects.

“MRF and Project 351 share a common belief in the unlimited potential of young people to uplift and unite communities,” Carolyn Casey, the founder and executive director of Project 351, said in the statement. “Their extraordinary investment will be transformative for our partnership to build a movement of youth-led service, defined by the values of kindness, compassion, and inclusion.”

