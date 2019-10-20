A Nashua, N.H., man was fatally hit by an alleged drunk driver after his vehicle broke down near the Massachusetts border Saturday night, New Hampshire State Police said.

Osman Konda, 53, was standing outside his disabled vehicle on the Everett Turnpike northbound in Nashua when he was struck at about 11:45 p.m., according to a New Hampshire State Police statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sarah E. Shaw, a 36-year-old also from Nashua, was allegedly intoxicated when she hit Konda, and she was subsequently arrested on a drunken driving charge, according to the statement. No arraignment date was given.