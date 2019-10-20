A 19-year-old Carver man was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a driver crashed into a disabled SUV on the eastbound side of Interstate 195 in Wareham, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

The teen had been driving eastbound in a 2000 Nissan Xterra with an 18-year-old passenger who was also from Carver when the SUV left the road and struck a guardrail, police said.

The two men then exited the SUV to inspect the damage, which had left the vehicle “partially disabled” on the left lane of the highway before Exit 21 in Wareham, police said.