A 19-year-old Carver man was killed and two others were injured Sunday after a driver crashed into a disabled SUV on the eastbound side of Interstate 195 in Wareham, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.
The teen had been driving eastbound in a 2000 Nissan Xterra with an 18-year-old passenger who was also from Carver when the SUV left the road and struck a guardrail, police said.
The two men then exited the SUV to inspect the damage, which had left the vehicle “partially disabled” on the left lane of the highway before Exit 21 in Wareham, police said.
A 2008 BMW driven by a 51-year-old Hyannis man then struck the Nissan and the 19-year-old, police said.
All three men were transported to Tobey Hospital, where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The 51-year-old and the 18-year-old sustained minor injuries, police said.
State Police troopers from the Bourne Barracks are continuing to investigate the crash.
