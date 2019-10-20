A 61-year-old North Adams man died and two Adams men were seriously injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning in the eastern Massachusetts town of Cheshire, State Police said.

State Police responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries on Route 8 near Farnum Road at about 7:11 a.m., the agency said in a statement.

A 29-year-old Adams man was driving south in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he tried to pass the car in front of him, a 1997 Ford Mustang, the statement said. At the same time, a North Adams man was driving north toward the two cars in a 2009 Hyundai Accent.