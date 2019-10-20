A 61-year-old North Adams man died and two Adams men were seriously injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning in the eastern Massachusetts town of Cheshire, State Police said.
State Police responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries on Route 8 near Farnum Road at about 7:11 a.m., the agency said in a statement.
A 29-year-old Adams man was driving south in a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he tried to pass the car in front of him, a 1997 Ford Mustang, the statement said. At the same time, a North Adams man was driving north toward the two cars in a 2009 Hyundai Accent.
When the Jeep tried to return to the southbound lane, it struck the Mustang, which was driven by a 37-year-old Adams man. Both cars then hit the Hyundai, causing it to roll over.
The North Adams man driving the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The other two men were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries. None of the drivers were identified.
State Police troopers assigned to the Berkshire district attorney’s office are investigating.
State Police, Cheshire and Pittsfield fire officials, Lanesborough fire and police officials, and the state’s chief medical examiner’s office responded to the scene.
