Eight days earlier, Dale Holloway, 37, was arrested and accused of shooting Bishop Stanley Choate, who was officiating the wedding, in the chest and the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm. Wedding guests tackled Holloway to the ground and kept him restrained until police arrived.

“From the church community to the law enforcement community, everyone is helping out,” Lieutenant Anne Perriello of the Pelham Police Department said outside the church Sunday morning. “We are not anticipating any issues whatsoever. Right now we’re here to instill a sense of security back into this community.”

PELHAM, N.H. — A week after an armed man allegedly walked into a church and opened fire during a wedding, wounding a pastor and the bride, New England Pentecostal Ministries opened for a Sunday service.

Holloway had been released from a Massachusetts prison less than a year ago. Authorities have not released a possible motive for the shooting. But it is the second tragedy to strike the church community this month: On Oct. 1, the Rev. Luis Garcia, 60, another minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries, was shot and killed in Londonderry.

The suspect in his killing, 24-year-old Brandon Castiglione, faces a second-degree murder charge for allegedly killing Garcia inside the Castiglione family home. The groom in last Saturday’s wedding was Mark Castiglione, 60, the father of Brandon Castiglione.

Garcia’s funeral had been scheduled for noon last Saturday but was postponed after shots rang out at the church shortly after 10 a.m.

Three police officers were stationed at the church Sunday morning as parishioners arrived in their Sunday best. Church leaders declined to allow reporters into the service in order to give their community privacy.

“We, though many, are one body in Christ,” church officials wrote in an open letter published on their website. “During this time we understand there are a number of questions and concerns, and our goal is to remain on one accord. This is the time to band together in unity through praise and worship in the Lord, along with fasting and prayer.”

