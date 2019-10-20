Meet other businesswomen

Join other Boston-area female professionals at this morning meetup from New Exec. There will be a loosely guided discussion on navigating difficult conversations and building trust in the workplace. Monday, 8 to 10 a.m., WeWork, 711 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

SOCIAL MIXER

After work drinks

Mingle with other professionals in a low-pressure environment at this mixer from Network After Work. There will be a cash bar. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Back Bay Social, 867 Boylston St., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Tell your story

Learn how to use storytelling techniques in your professional life at this workshop from General Assembly. Topics include tips for public speaking and how to craft a narrative. Tuesday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St.,13th floor, Boston. $45. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

PITCH COMPETITION

Finding your perfect pitch

Watch entrepreneurs pitch their startup to investors onstage at this competition from Founders Live. The audience will have a Q&A session with the entrepreneurs and vote for their favorite. Wednesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., CIC - Downtown, 20th floor, 50 Milk St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Keep calm and get the gig

Learn how to keep your cool during job interviews at this talk from Prospanica. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in mock interviews. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Questrom School of Business, 595 Commonwealth Ave., fourth floor, Boston. Free for Boston University students, $10 for general public. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

NETWORKING

Meet other tech pros

Mix with others working in the technology industry at this mixer from Weconnect Boston. There will be a cash bar. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse, 200 Dartmouth St., Boston. $14. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Go digital

Learn about digital marketing at this “bootcamp” from Sleek Market. Attendees will learn how to use social media and how to maintain professionalism in communications. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., CIC - Cambridge Innovation Center, 245 Main St., second floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Friday

NETWORKING

Employment after service

Connect with other military veterans and find new job opportunities at this event from the Dolce Center for the Advancement of Veterans and Servicemembers. Friday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 271 Huntington Ave., 2nd floor, Boston. Free with limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

