Desiree and Mason Maltais, both 30, were able to escape the flames, but could not get to their children, according to State Police and family friends. An investigation is ongoing.

The blaze, which is not believed to be suspicious, destroyed a North Hero home just after 1 a.m., Vermont State Police said, leaving two young parents childless.

A small Vermont community is in mourning a day after a predawn fire ripped through a single-family home, killing two small boys inside.

“It’s everyone’s worst nightmare to lose your children,” said Walter Blasberg, owner of The North Hero House Inn & Restaurant, where Desiree Maltais worked as an innkeeper and where the boys were a frequent sight.

Advertisement

“We all knew the children,” Blasberg said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon, adding that the Maltaises’ older son was about 5 and the younger boy was just shy of a year old. “They were a big part of life at the inn.”

Grief counselors were scheduled to be at North Hero Elementary School Sunday afternoon to help parents explain to their children what happened, Vermont State Police said. An online fundraiser for the family had raised more than $40,000 by Sunday afternoon.

Emily Gardner, a front desk receptionist who has worked at the inn for about four years, said the children were the “sweetest boys.”

“The older one was very intelligent and loved life. He was a hoot-and-a-half, always making me laugh,” she said. “The little one was just learning how to walk . . . just a sweet little baby.”

As news of the fire trickled into the inn, where Desiree Maltais has worked for about seven years, Blasberg said, the closeknit staff was forced to pull themselves together to host an event.

“Before dinner service yesterday, everyone was in tears,” he said, recalling how the inn’s grieving staff rallied to serve a six-course meal with craft beer pairings. “We’re all just devastated by this loss.”

Advertisement

Blasberg said the deaths also rocked the first responders who came to the scene of the fire, particularly because Desiree and Mason Maltais both volunteer with the town’s rescue squad.

“The biggest thing is we feel helpless to do anything, because it’s such a huge loss and we can’t turn back the clock,” said Blasberg, who is hosting the Maltaises and their extended family at his home.

“There’s nothing anyone can do to ease [the parents’] pain, and that’s so hard for everybody,” he said. “It’s just one of those tragedies that even time doesn’t take away.”

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.