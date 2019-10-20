Police in Worcester are seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a bank robbery that happened Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police were called to the TD Bank at 430 West Boylston St. around 2 p.m., after a man allegedly threatened the teller, demanded money, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Worcester police said in a statement. No one was injured.

Now, police are asking anyone with information about the man to call 508-799-8651.