Police in Worcester are seeking the public’s help in finding a person of interest in a bank robbery that happened Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Police were called to the TD Bank at 430 West Boylston St. around 2 p.m., after a man allegedly threatened the teller, demanded money, and ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash, Worcester police said in a statement. No one was injured.
Now, police are asking anyone with information about the man to call 508-799-8651.
WPD detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of— Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 20, 2019
interest in a robbery that occurred at TD Bank located at 430 West Boylston
Street today. Call (508) 799-8651 or send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD + your message.https://t.co/SMyNUprOX1 pic.twitter.com/HDSNry7YpZ
Sabrina Schnur can be reached at sabrina.schnur@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sabrina_schnur.