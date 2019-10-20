A 17-year-old male has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night in New Bedford, officials said.
Police located the victim, Paul Collazo-Ruiz of New Bedford, in the area of 160 Ashley Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, along with a 20-year-old New Bedford man who had also been shot and injured, Gregg Miliote, a Bristol County district attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement on Sunday night.
Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
The second victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was in serious condition Sunday night, the statement said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide by State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office, as well as New Bedford police and Homicide Unit prosecutors, the statement said.
No further information was immediately available Sunday night.
