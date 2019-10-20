A 17-year-old male has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Saturday night in New Bedford, officials said.

Police located the victim, Paul Collazo-Ruiz of New Bedford, in the area of 160 Ashley Boulevard around 7:05 p.m. suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, along with a 20-year-old New Bedford man who had also been shot and injured, Gregg Miliote, a Bristol County district attorney’s office spokesman, said in a statement on Sunday night.

Collazo-Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.