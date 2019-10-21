“I wrote this in my high school yearbook and under future plans I said to go for a spacewalk, so I’ve finally checked that box and I’ve lived that dream,” Meir said. “Another dream would be to go to the moon. That’s always the image I had from the very first drawing I did when I said I wanted to be astronaut in the first grade.”

Meir joined astronaut Christina Koch at noon for a live chat with reporters and space enthusiasts. The two astronauts conducted the first all-female spacewalk in history Friday when they left the station to fix a broken power controller.

Astronaut Jessica Meir, a Caribou, Maine native, said in a live chat aboard the International Space Station Monday afternoon that she’s not satisfied with just walking in space. She wants to walk on the moon.

NASA is planning to send astronauts to the moon in 2024, according to the agency’s website. The United States has not landed an astronaut on the moon since 1972.

Meir and Koch said they were proud to make history and see more women become astronauts. But they focused on getting the job done when they climbed out of the hatch.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘Was I going out the door with a man or with a woman?’ That really didn’t matter to me in my eyes,” Meir said.

Meir said she has tried to spot the fall foliage in her hometown from the spacecraft, which is 250 miles above earth.

“We had a few passes over Maine today and I was going to try to get a picture of northern Maine where I grew up, but I missed the opportunity. So I’m going to try to look for a window tomorrow,” Meir said.

Koch and Meir agreed that seeing the Earth below them on their spacewalk was unforgettable.

“Seeing nothing but a vibrant ocean below your feet and recognizing that it’s 250 miles down is definitely an amazing experience,” Koch said.

President Trump spoke to Meir and Koch in a phone call during their spacewalk.

“This is the first time for a woman outside of the space station,” Trump said. “I just want to congratulate you.”

The astronauts quickly clarified that this was the first ever all-female spacewalk, but women have been on spacewalks before.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.