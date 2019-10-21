Over the weekend, the man had randomly shown up at the homes of other people in South Boston asking about their connections to Flaherty, threatening to kill the councilor.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested during a violent struggle with police in which he drove his car into police cruisers in the Stop and Shop parking lot in South Boston. Officers were forced to break the car window and grab him out of the car. The incident occurred not long after the man arrived at Flaherty’s headquarters nearby and threatened that he would kill the councilor and those affiliated with him.

Advertisement

The man, who is 53, was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, driving to endanger, and animal cruelty. Boston police said they were preparing a statement.

Flaherty was not harmed but said the recent incidents shook up his staff members and neighbors who came into contact with the man.

“I’ve come to expect stuff like this, but I feel bad for my neighbors and my staff that they were subject to this type of behavior,” Flaherty said.

He did not name the man, but said he is known in the South Boston neighborhood and has a history of mental illness. He is also the subject of several restraining orders.

Flaherty said the man needs mental health treatment, and that the case should be taken seriously by the Suffolk district attorney’s office. He said the man’s apparent history with the courts and mental health struggles make him a prime candidate for a mental health court program.

“This underscores the mental health crisis we have here, and how things can change from bad to worse in a relatively short amount of time,” Flaherty said. “This kid has serious mental health issues and is in need of help.”

Advertisement

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.