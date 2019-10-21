LANCASTER, N.H. — A pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire has been indicted on 23 charges saying he negligently caused the deaths and was under the influence of one or more drugs at the time.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of Springfield, Mass., is to be arraigned by video on Nov. 5. The 23-year-old has been jailed without bail since the June 21 crash in Randolph.