“The crew of jetBlue Flight 984, an Embraer E190, reported seeing a drone when the aircraft was two miles southeast of Boston Logan International Airport,” the statement said. “It was approaching the airport to land on Runway 4 Left. The sighting was reported at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday. The FAA notified the Massachusetts State Police and will investigate.”

The Federal Aviation Administration provided a brief statement on the Sunday sighting.

For the second time in less than a week, a flight crew spotted a drone Sunday hovering above Logan International Airport, authorities said.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, also provided a statement.

“At approximately 5:50 pm the flight crew of Jet Blue Flight 984, while on approach several miles south of the airport observed a drone at an altitude of approximately 3,500 feet,” Procopio said. “The observation was reported to MSP and Massport.”

Sunday’s sighting came on the heels of an earlier incident reported Oct. 14. Here’s what the FAA said about that eye in the sky:

“The crew of Boutique Airlines Flight 864, a Pilatus PC-12, reported seeing an unmanned aircraft off its right wing during departure at about 2:50 p.m.” Oct. 14, the agency said in a statement last week. “The flight crew reported the unmanned aircraft at an altitude of 2,800 feet and approximately 4.6 miles northeast of Boston Logan International Airport.”

According to last week’s statement, the “flight continued to Massena International Airport in New York. The FAA notified the Massachusetts State Police and is investigating.”

Procopio had also commented on the incident last week, saying in a statement that at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, “the pilot of a Boutique Air (small carrier) reported a drone at altitude greater than is legally allowed, approximately 2800 feet, observed in proximity of the plane while west of Nahant.”

Procopio said the Boutique flight arrived in Massena, N.Y., at 3:55 p.m. that afternoon.

