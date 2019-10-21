He’s slated for arraignment Monday in Malden District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident after causing death and operating to endanger in connection with the deadly crash that claimed the life of motorcyclist Michael Delp, 59, Ryan’s office said.

In a statement Monday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the suspect as Wilbert Charles, 34. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

An Everett man is facing criminal charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a U.S. Navy veteran who was riding on a motorcycle in that city on Oct. 2, according to prosecutors and a death notice for the victim.

Advertisement

“On October 2, 2019, at approximately 5:52 a.m. Everett Police responded to a report that motorcycle had been struck by a vehicle near the 600 block of Broadway. Upon arrival, police located the driver of the motorcycle, Mr. Delp, unresponsive,” the statement said. “The motorcyclist was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”

According to the statement, the preliminary investigation “suggests that Mr. Charles was travelling directly behind the victim on Broadway in Everett when he allegedly accelerated striking the motorcycle from behind causing the victim to fall off the bike. The defendant then allegedly struck the victim again before fleeing the scene. Mr. Delp’s family has asked that we relay their request for privacy during this time.”

In a recent death notice that ran in the Boston Globe, Delp’s relatives described him as a “US Navy Vet, worked for 20 years with US Foods & currently with Schnitzer Steel.”

The notice said Delp “died unexpectedly when his motorcycle was hit by a hit & run driver on Wednesday, October 2nd in Everett. Survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Mary Elaine (Bernard) Delp of Revere, his stepchildren, Stephen Mooney of Somerville, Kevin Mooney of Revere & Kristen Stone & her husband Stephen of Peabody, his beloved granddaughter, Madeline & a 2nd grandchild on the way. His brothers, Brian Delp & Christian Delp & many nieces & nephews.”

Advertisement

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.