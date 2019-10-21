They’re four of the dozens of defendants jammed up in the scheme, in which wealthy parents cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at exclusive schools, or to pad their kids’ SAT and ACT scores.

Michelle Janavs, 48, of Newport Beach; Manuel Henriquez, 56, and his wife Elizabeth Henriquez, 56, both of Atherton; and Douglas Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, will file into US District Court in Boston to cop to their roles in the scam, according to US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Four more well-heeled parents from California are slated to plead guilty Monday in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that’s ensnared the rich and famous and enraged the public.

Singer ultimately agreed to cooperate and was secretly recorded by the FBI as he spoke to an number of parents, who were captured on the recordings describing the con job in strikingly blunt terms. Singer’s pleaded guilty to running the show and awaits sentencing.

The Henriquezes allegedly agreed in the fall of 2015 to pay Singer $25,000 to have a corrupt SAT proctor provide test answers to their oldest daughter. In addition, prosecutors say, the couple agreed to pay Singer $400,000 for their daughter’s “admission to Georgetown as a purported tennis recruit.” The daughter was offered admission to Georgetown in the spring of 2016, records show.

The Henriquezes allegedly engaged in similar malfeasance when their younger daughter applied to colleges, according to legal filings. In 2017, an indictment said, the couple paid Singer at least $25,000 to boost their younger daughter’s college entrance scores.

The tab for that scam was initially set at $75,000, but Singer told investigators that Manuel Henriquez instead agreed to use his claimed sway at Northeastern to help Singer get an applicant accepted.

Manuel Henriquez “in an e-mail to a senior development officer at Northeastern University” described Singer’s client as an “excellent candidate for the College of Social Sciences and Humanities,” an affidavit said.

The filing added that Manuel Henriquez “repeatedly followed up with Northeastern officials in Boston about the applicant’s candidacy. The student was ultimately admitted to Northeastern. The applicant’s parents paid [Singer] $250,000 after he was admitted.”

Renata Nyul, a Northeastern spokeswoman, confirmed via e-mail last week that Manuel Henriquez had previously been a member of the Northeastern University Corporation, “which no longer exists.”

Nyul also pushed back on the suggestion that Henriquez had pull at Northeastern.

“Just because Henriquez said he had influence on admissions decisions doesn’t mean he did,” Nyul said in an e-mail. “While it is not uncommon for alumni and others to recommend applicants for consideration, Northeastern evaluates each applicant on the merits. Our admissions process includes extensive safeguards and protocols designed to prevent improprieties. We are not aware of any impropriety in connection with any Northeastern admissions decision.”

Janavs, the heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune, allegedly paid $100,000 to falsify her daughter’s ACT exam score and get her into USC as a phony volleyball recruit, records show.

And then there’s Hodge, who allegedly began working with Singer in 2008, when he wanted to get one of his daughters into Georgetown, according to an FBI affidavit.

Singer told Hodge in a February 2008 e-mail that his daughter had only a 50-50 chance of getting accepted based on her academic record, but “there may be an Olympic Sports angle we can use,” an FBI affidavit said.

Hodge’s daughter submitted an application to Georgetown indicating she had won multiple United States Tennis Association tournaments, but records showed she had never played in a USTA match, the filing said.

The daughter was accepted to Georgetown but never played tennis at the elite university, records show.

In 2013, the affidavit said, Hodge linked up with Singer again, this time to help another daughter get into USC. She was presented to a university committee as a soccer recruit under false claims that she played on a national champion tournament team, records show.

Hodge’s second daughter also got into USC but never laced up soccer cleats for the Trojans.

In December 2014, records show, Hodge asked Singer via e-mail if his son, then a high school student, was “really qualified” for USC, adding, “He would go there in a heartbeat!!”

Singer responded, “No but I can try to work a deal . . . maybe Basketball or Football will give me a spot since their kids are not that strong.”

The son was ultimately admitted to USC as a purported football recruit but never joined the team, the filing said. His athletic profile during the admissions process stated falsely that he played varsity football as a sophomore through his senior season and that he’d twice been a New Hampshire “Independent Schools All-American Selection,” when in fact he had only played freshman football.

Singer told Hodge in one e-mail, “Obviously we have stretched the truth but this is what is done for all kids,” the affidavit said. “Admissions just needs something to work with to show he is an athlete.”

In August 2018, Hodge called Singer to inquire about getting his youngest son into Loyola Marymount University, and the FBI listened in, pursuant to a court-ordered wiretap, the affidavit said.

Hodge told Singer, “We don’t have to talk in code. We know how this works,” the affidavit said.

Singer told Hodge in another recorded call in November 2018 that his charitable foundation was being audited.

Parents would send checks to the foundation under the guise of charitable contributions, when really the funds were bribes, according to prosecutors.

Singer told Hodge in the November call, “What I said to [the IRS] is that your monies essentially went to our foundation to help fund underserved kids and that’s how we left it,” the affidavit said.

Hodge assured Singer that “I’m not going off script here,” the filing said. “I know what I did, which is I donated to your foundation. That foundation has — its stated mission is to help underserved kids basically get into — you know, through — get through college. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

On Monday, legal filings show, he’ll say he’s guilty of cheating the system.

A number of parents have made similar admissions including Hollywood star Felicity Huffman, who’s currently serving a 14-day prison term for coughing up a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman, 56, the star of the hit show “Desperate Housewives” who also won critical praise for her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” will regain her freedom on Oct. 27, according to the US Bureau of Prisons website. She is assigned to the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, Calif., the Globe reported.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.