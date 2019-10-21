In all, the restaurant at 1 North Beacon Street was out of compliance with more than 20 health codes during a surprise inspection, according to documents posted online .

It’s the second such closure in as many years for the Grasshopper, where the most recent inspection also found evidence of rodent activity, incorrect food temperatures, an unsanitary kitchen, and produce stored in direct contact with a “filthy floor,” city documents show.

Grasshopper Restaurant, a Chinese mainstay in Allston, has been forced to close after Boston health officials discovered several violations — including an infestation of flies in the kitchen.

Hoai Nguyen who has owned the business for 20 years said he takes full responsibility for the restaurant’s closure.

“I’m the owner, so this is my fault,” Nguyen said.

The inspector said in the report that there was no hand soap at the hand sink and the trash bins were overflowing.

“I didn’t wash my hands,” Nguyen acknowledged. “It looked messy.”

“There is evidence that the . . . washing areas are not cleaned prior to closing at the end of the night and reopening for business the next day,” an inspection report said, describing “gross unsanitary conditions.”

Grasshopper restaurant was closed in March 2018 for similar health concerns including an insect, rodent, and animal violation.

During that inspection, health officials discovered fly paper covered with dead insects hanging from the ceiling and in food, and evidence of rodent droppings throughout the establishment.

Nguyen said he believes he can get the restaurant back up and running within four or five days.

“They did the right thing for me and for our customers,” Nguyen said of the city inspectors.

