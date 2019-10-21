Police on Monday arrested a 16-year-old Lawrence boy in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian last week in Methuen, officials said.
Timothy Lafferty, 57, was struck near 253 Jackson St. on Oct. 14 about 8:40 p.m., and succumbed to his injuries at the scene, the Globe reported last week.
The suspect, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested on a warrant about 4:30 p.m. in Lawrence, according to Sergeant Scott Lever. Police did not specify what charges he is facing.
