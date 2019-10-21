Details regarding the assault were not immediately available late Monday afternoon. Messages left with the attorney general’s office, police, and the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections were not immediately returned.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police are investigating after Dale E. Holloway Jr., 37, allegedly assaulted another person at the jail, according to a joint statement from those agencies.

The man accused of shooting a bride and a minister during a wedding at a New Hampshire church earlier this month allegedly assaulted someone at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester on Monday, authorities said.

Authorities have alleged Holloway opened fire inside New England Pentecostal Ministries in Pelham on Oct. 12. He was gang-tackled by guests who kept him pinned down until police arrived, officials said. Holloway allegedly shot Bishop Stanley Choate, a pastor at the church, in the chest, and the bride, Claire McMullen, in the arm. He also allegedly pistol-whipped the groom, Mark Castiglione.

Holloway was ordered held without bail on attempted murder charges after waiving his appearance in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

An evidentiary bail hearing in Holloway’s case that was scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled, according to a spokeswoman for the New Hampshire Judicial Branch. Holloway’s public defender had made a motion to withdraw based on a conflict of interest, which was granted by a judge on Monday.

Earlier this month, his court-appointed public defender was Michael Davidow. A message left with the New Hampshire public defender’s office in Manchester was not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack. Castiglione is the father of Brandon M. Castiglione, who allegedly shot and killed Holloway’s stepfather, Luis Garcia, in Londonderry Oct. 1.

Garcia, 60, was also a minister at New England Pentecostal Ministries, and had tried to help the younger Castiglione, 24. Castiglione was arrested Oct. 2 and has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, records show.

Holloway is charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and battery with a deadly weapon, assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. No additional charges against him have been made public following Monday’s alleged assault.

Holloway had been released in December from a Massachusetts prison, where he had been serving time for beating an estranged girlfriend in 2012.

