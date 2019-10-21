Ricardo Jamesy Washington is charged in Boston with fatally shooting 24-year-old Donell Davis on Milton Avenue in Dorchester on May 8. Washington was identified as a suspect by homicide detectives in June and law enforcement has been looking for him since.

A man wanted for murder in Boston allegedly robbed two banks in Atlanta — located just 300 feet apart — within a short period of time last week and was arrested by Atlanta police trying to flee the area in a taxi, according to Atlanta police.

Ricardo Jamesy Washington, 24, of Roxbury was arrested last week in Atlanta. Above: Washington in an undated photo.

According to Atlanta police, Washington allegedly went into the Wells Fargo bank branch on Oct. 16 at 240 Peachtree St. in northwest Atlanta and handed a teller a note, demanding money. The teller complied and employees gave police a description of the bank robber.

Advertisement

A short time later, Atlanta police said, another bank robbery was reported at the Fidelity Bank branch at 260 Peachtree St., about 300 feet away.

“Officers responded to the location and determined the same suspect was involved in this robbery,” Atlanta police said in a statement. “Officers continued searching for the suspect and located him as he attempted to enter a taxi to leave the area.”

Washington, 24, was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

He is currently being held in Atlanta pending his return, at some point, to Massachusetts where he will face the murder charge, officials said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.