Trains will not run on the MBTA’s Orange Line between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center stations, the transit authority announced early Monday, due to the late completion of ongoing weekend work.

In a tweet, the MBTA said that buses will be available between Sullivan and Haymarket and the Green Line will be run its usual service from Haymarket State to Copley Station, which is about three blocks from the Back Bay Orange Line stop. It did not say whether it would charge passengers forced to transfer trains from Copley to Back Bay.