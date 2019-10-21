Trains will not run on the MBTA’s Orange Line between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center stations, the transit authority announced early Monday, due to the late completion of ongoing weekend work.
In a tweet, the MBTA said that buses will be available between Sullivan and Haymarket and the Green Line will be run its usual service from Haymarket State to Copley Station, which is about three blocks from the Back Bay Orange Line stop. It did not say whether it would charge passengers forced to transfer trains from Copley to Back Bay.
#MBTA #OrangeLine: No train service between Sullivan & Tufts due to the late completion of weekend work. Buses are being provided between Sullivan & Haymarket. Green Line available between Haymarket & Copley (to Back Bay). pic.twitter.com/xh7oBjeybH— MBTA (@MBTA) October 21, 2019
The MBTA did not immediately say how long the service interruption would last, but in a separate tweet reply to a customer, suggested it would not last all day. The transit authority planned to shut down service between Sullivan and Tufts every weekend beginning Oct. 4 and running through Nov. 10.
