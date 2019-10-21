The cats ranged in age from 4 to 14 and were in generally good health when their owner surrendered them after her “operation grew beyond her ability to sustain the cats’ care,” the MSPCA said. No charges have been filed against the owner.

The cats were removed from a “dirty and overcrowded” home Tuesday in the largest cat surrender to the MSPCA from a single home in at least five years, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement Friday.

Almost all of the 45 purebred ragdoll cats that were rescued from an overextended breeding operation in Central Massachusetts last week have found new homes just three days after they were put up for adoption, the MSPCA announced Monday.

All 22 of the cats placed at the MSPCA’s animal shelter in Methuen have been adopted, and 21 of the cats in the Jamaica Plain shelter have been adopted, the MSPCA said in a tweet.

One of the remaining two cats is facing more significant health issues than the others did, including an advanced dental disease and mammary tumor, MSPCA spokesman Rob Halpin said.

The 13-year-old cat will remain with the MSPCA while she is treated and it is determined if the tumor is cancerous, Halpin said.

The other remaining cat is very shy and has had trouble connecting with a new owner, but Halpin said the MSPCA is not worried about finding her a home.

Halpin said the cats were adopted so quickly because of the attention they received on social media, and the general demand for these types of regal, beautiful cats.

“They’re relatively rare, and there’s a market for [ragdolls],” he said. “We are so happy we could meet the market with adoptable cats.”

