Officers responded to 27 Business Terrace at around 8:53 p.m. for a 911 call from a resident who said there were several armed suspects inside the home attempting to rob them. When the officers entered the home, several of the victims started yelling that the robbers had escaped outside through the back door, police said.

Larry Green, 38, of Dorchester and Dejon Barnes, 19, of Worcester are facing multiple charges including home invasion, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, Boston police said in a statement.

Two men were arrested Sunday night after allegedly staging a home invasion in Hyde Park, bursting into an apartment with guns and attempting to rob at least 10 victims, Boston police said.

There were at least 10 victims of varying ages inside the home, Officer Stephen McNulty, a Boston Police spokesman, said. Three of the adult male victims had been restrained with zip ties but no injuries were reported, police said.

The officers found Green outside hiding under a staircase and arrested him. Additional officers that responded to help with the ensuing search located Barnes, who matched a description given by victims, standing in a nearby parking lot. They took him back to the scene where he was positively identified by the victims and arrested, police said.

During the search, officers found a Sig Sauer SP2022 handgun, a Taurus 709 handgun, and a Taurus G2C handgun inside the home, and zip ties and latex gloves in the surrounding area.

The incident is under investigation, and it has not been determined if the home invasion was a random or a targeted act, McNulty said. Detectives are continuing to look for other possible suspects, he said.

Green and Barnes were arraigned Monday afternoon in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.

