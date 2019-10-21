Monday is beautiful, but more precipitation is headed here Tuesday — especially Tuesday night. Temperature readings will likely stay in the 50s as the rain pelts down ahead of a cold front.

A fast-moving jet stream is the reason the weather has been fickle this past week. After a little more of that, things will settle down.

Rain will arrive Tuesday evening, but there could be some ocean drizzle in the afternoon. College of Dupage Weather

What’s interesting is if you look at the forecast radar loop above,it shows some of the precipitation moving east to west, off the ocean. This is at the same time the main area of precipitation moves toward New England.

The rain won’t be too heavy here, but will be heavier to the north. The NAM model puts well over an inch of rain along the Maine coast. Expect a damp evening commute Tuesday and a wet overnight.

Advertisement

COLLEGE OF DUPAGE WEATHER

The rain is likely over or coming to an end prior to Wednesday morning commute’s Wednesday. Then things will quickly improve. You can expect sunshine to return, with highs getting into the 60s.

Thursday and Friday look dry and seasonable. There’s likely to be another one of those frontal systems passing sometime Friday night. Behind this it will be a little bit chilly, but for the weekend things look dry with a lot of sunshine.

We are in the final 10 days of October, and there is still no significant cold air in sight. Boston may break the record of most consecutive days over 40, which stands at 201 (2017).

This year has seen the fifth most consecutive days without going below 40 degrees. NOAA

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.