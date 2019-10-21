Critics, including Governor Charlie Baker, say changes adopted by the Senate as it passed a version of the bill earlier this month weaken the legislation’s ability to ensure the additional $1.4 billion in direct aid to schools provided by the bill would be used as intended.

The floor deliberations will be a big test of whether the unity within the state Legislature for the bill, hammered out by the House and Senate education committee chairs, can hold as the legislation moves through both chambers.

The Massachusetts House on Wednesday will take up the sweeping legislation to overhaul the state’s education funding system, leaders announced late last week.

The changes, which were pushed by teachers unions, were meant to clarify the accountability provisions, senators argued.

The union-backed amendment is a key reason the House did not take up the education bill more quickly after it passed the Senate, said House Majority Leader Ronald Mariano, a Democrat from Quincy. House leaders wanted to make sure they understood what effect the amendment would have on the enforcement piece of the bill.

“What we don’t want to have is a misunderstanding, a miscommunication that causes what we think is a carefully balanced bill to be thrown into the scrap pile” in conference, he said, referring to the conference committee process during which House and Senate members hammer out differences between each chamber’s version of a bill.

At issue is a provision in the bill that requires local officials to create publicly available three-year plans showing how they intend to close achievement gaps within their districts, including how state aid would be used. It was intended to provide a layer of transparency as the state pumps an additional $1.4 billion in direct aid into schools over the next seven years.

The bill’s original language required the state’s commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education to review each of the hundreds of plans districts would file, and it mandated that local officials amend any “deemed not in compliance.”

The union-backed Senate amendment, however, nixed the “compliance” language that supporters say gave the commissioner approval power and instead states the commissioner “may recommend” changes to the plans. Under the amendment, however, the commissioner would have the power to ensure that districts with underperforming or chronically underperforming schools produce plans that are “consistent” with broader state turnaround initiatives.

As the House moves toward its debate, it remains unclear if the general public will have updated estimates on what the bill means for their local school districts.

Legislative leaders in both chambers criticized Baker’s office for releasing district-by-district estimates of what the bill would mean for local communities, calling the numbers “flawed,” incomplete, and misleading.

But so far no one from the state Legislature has provided alternative estimates.

Representative Alice H. Peisch, House chair of the education committee, sent an e-mail to colleagues in the wake of Baker’s release promising “to provide members with data that includes more accurate information and a clearer picture of the impact of this legislation.”

Reached by e-mail Friday, Peisch said the goal was to have that date for members “as soon as possible,” but she did not respond when asked if the data would be shared with the public.

Victoria McGrane can be reached at victoria.mcgrane@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @vgmac.