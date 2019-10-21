“The fire was burning for quite some time before it was reported,” Barnstable Fire Chief Francis Pulsifer said in the statement. “As a result, it got a good head start on us.”

The fire at a single-family home at 84 Allyn Lane was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, the state fire marshal’s office and Barnstable police and fire said in a statement Monday.

The investigators know who set the fire and where they are, so the public is not at risk, the statement said. Officials are not releasing any information on the identity of the person, Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Fire Services, said.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The home was a total loss, and damages are estimated at $520,000, the statement said.

