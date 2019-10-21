Two Boston police officers were injured early Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester.
The officers were rushed to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No information on the status of the operator of the other vehicle was immediately available, police said.
The incident took place about 12:44 a.m. near intersection of Capen and Norfolk streets, police aid.
The incident remains under investigation.
