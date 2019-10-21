“They extracted the victim and then the conditions deteriorated rapidly,” Shatraw said.

Firefighters responded to 30 Newbury Ave. around 7 a.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the building, Shatraw said. They entered the building to conduct a search of the two-story home and found a middle-aged woman and a dog in the rear of the home.

A woman and a dog died in a three-alarm fire in Woonsocket, R.I., Monday morning, Woonsocket Fire Chief Paul Shatraw said.

Firefighters called a third alarm and left the home to take up defensive positions on the outside, Shatraw said. The fire was put out in around an hour.

The victim was taken to Landmark Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, Shatraw said.

The woman’s name has not been released but she was the only resident in the two-family home at the time, he said. The building is expected to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office and Woonsocket police, Shatraw said.

