Police found a woman stabbed to death Monday evening in a Framingham home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
Investigators described the victim as a woman in her 20s. Police found her in a home on Interfaith Terrace about 5:30 p.m. after someone who knew her called to report that they could not reach her or get into her home, the district attorney’s office said.
No arrests have been made, and the death is still under investigation, authorities said.
