Investigators described the victim as a woman in her 20s. Police found her in a home on Interfaith Terrace about 5:30 p.m. after someone who knew her called to report that they could not reach her or get into her home, the district attorney’s office said.

Police found a woman stabbed to death Monday evening in a Framingham home, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

No arrests have been made, and the death is still under investigation, authorities said.

