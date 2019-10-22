About 30 supporters of legislation that would ban wild exotic animals from traveling shows in Massachusetts rallied on the steps of the State House Tuesday ahead of a committee hearing on the bills.

Bills in both the Senate and House are under review by the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development and were the subject of a legislative hearing Tuesday. The proposals would ban the use of elephants, big cats, primates, and bears in traveling acts such as circuses and fairs.

“The jig is up and people understand that organizations that exploit animals for human entertainment is no longer entertaining,” Rob Halpin, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said.