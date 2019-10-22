Boston police arrested a Dorchester man who allegedly threatened someone with a handgun and then barricaded himself in an apartment Monday.

Victor Ryland, 54, of Dorchester was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to a post on bpdnews.com.

Police said officers were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun on Hildreth Street in Dorchester. A victim at the scene told police that he’d been hired to change the locks on three apartments inside the building and while he was working, one of the residents threatened him with a handgun, police said in the post.