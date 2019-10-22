Boston police arrested a Dorchester man who allegedly threatened someone with a handgun and then barricaded himself in an apartment Monday.
Victor Ryland, 54, of Dorchester was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a large-capacity feeding device, according to a post on bpdnews.com.
Police said officers were dispatched around 5:17 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun on Hildreth Street in Dorchester. A victim at the scene told police that he’d been hired to change the locks on three apartments inside the building and while he was working, one of the residents threatened him with a handgun, police said in the post.
Police said officers searched the area and encountered the suspect, later identified as Ryland, in the backyard.
“Upon seeing the officers, the suspect dropped what appeared to be a firearm on the ground and immediately jumped over the railing of the rear porch, entered the building and locked the door, barricading himself inside,” the post said.
Police recovered the firearm, which was determined to be a loaded 9mm Beretta handgun, and the Boston police SWAT team and hostage negotiators responded to the scene. Police said after negotiation attempts failed, members of the SWAT team performed a forced entry and placed Ryland under arrest.
