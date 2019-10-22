An alleged shoplifter led police in a foot pursuit across commuter rail tracks Tuesday morning in Braintree, causing train delays, officials said.

Kelly Desilier, 30, of Brockton was arrested after a short search on six outstanding warrants and an additional shoplifting charge, Braintree Interim Deputy Police Chief Sean Lydon said.

At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to reports that a man was shoplifting at the Five Below at 255 Grossman Drive. Upon arrival, Desilier allegedly ran from police across the tracks behind the store, causing police to temporarily halt commuter rail service on those tracks to search for him, Lydon said.