An alleged shoplifter led police in a foot pursuit across commuter rail tracks Tuesday morning in Braintree, causing train delays, officials said.
Kelly Desilier, 30, of Brockton was arrested after a short search on six outstanding warrants and an additional shoplifting charge, Braintree Interim Deputy Police Chief Sean Lydon said.
At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to reports that a man was shoplifting at the Five Below at 255 Grossman Drive. Upon arrival, Desilier allegedly ran from police across the tracks behind the store, causing police to temporarily halt commuter rail service on those tracks to search for him, Lydon said.
A state police canine unit also responded to the scene, and Desilier was taken into custody by 11:30 a.m., Lydon said. Desilier had six outstanding warrants, including three for shoplifting, Lydon said.
Several commuter rail lines, including the Greenbush and Kingston/Plymouth lines, saw delays of up to 25 minutes from the police activity, according to tweets on the MBTA commuter rail Twitter.
Greenbush Line Train 075 (10:30 am from South Station) is operating 15-25 minutes behind schedule between Braintree and Greenbush due to police activity near Braintree.— MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 22, 2019
