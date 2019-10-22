A 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck driven by Michael Duclos, age 48 of Litchfield, N.H. rear-ended a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 43-year-old Carlo Adames, of Lawrence, police said.

Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the northbound side of the turnpike near Exit 5 around 12:40 a.m., State Police said in a statement.

New Hampshire State Police suspect driver fatigue may have played a role in a car collision that seriously injured a Lawrence man driving on the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, after midnight Tuesday.

Police said Adames suffered serious injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, driver fatigue appears to be a factor in this collision,” New Hampshire State Police wrote in a statement. “[H]owever, all aspects remain under investigation.”

Duclos was transported to St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, N.H. for minor injuries, according to State Police.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and blocked northbound traffic on the turnpike for over an hour while the scene was processed.

State Police were assisted by Nashua police and fire, and the state’s Department of Transportation.

The incident is being investigated by State Police.

Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia,fernandez@globe.com.