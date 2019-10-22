Firefighters responded to the blaze at 1:26 p.m., said the dispatcher, who declined to give her full name. The fire has been put out, but firefighters were still at the scene as of about 3:45 p.m., she said.

No one was injured, but the Red Cross has been called in to help as many as five people who were displaced, the dispatcher said.

Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.