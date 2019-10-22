“Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose Giannulli are not currently enrolled,” the university said in an e-mailed statement. “We are unable to provide additional information because of student privacy laws.”

The university confirmed their status in response to an inquiry from the Globe.

The daughters of “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin are no longer students at the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and her daughters have been in the spotlight since news of the sweeping nationwide college admissions cheating scandal broke earlier this year. Federal authorities allege that Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to help their daughters get into USC as phony crew recruits. The couple pleaded not guilty and they are awaiting trial.

In response to the allegations that Loughlin, Giannulli, and other parents paid William “Rick” Singer to boost their kids’ test scores or have them falsely designated as athletic recruits to gain admission to USC and other highly selective universities, USC officials said the university terminated two employees and put a faculty member on leave.

In a statement posted on the university’s website, USC officials said the faculty member was named in the federal indictment as a parent.

“This leave is a required procedural step in the process for evaluating the termination of tenured faculty. More employment actions may be possible as new facts come to light,” the statement said. “The university is conducting a full review of the matter and continues to cooperate with the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation. We are in the process of identifying donations that may have been received in connection with the alleged scheme and determining how to redirect those funds.”

USC officials said the university conducted reviews of the admissions of 33 currently enrolled students.

“A case-by-case review of current students who may be connected to the alleged scheme is also underway. We will make informed decisions about those cases as the reviews are completed,” USC officials said in a statement this summer, noting that they were “unable to provide information about individual students because of student privacy laws.”

In a recent interview with WCVB-TV, US Attorney Andrew Lelling said that if Loughlin is convicted, she could face a tougher sentence than Felicity Huffman, who paid $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores.

Huffman pleaded guilty to fraud two months after the scandal broke in March. Prosecutors had asked that Huffman serve one month in prison, and she was ultimately sentenced to 14 days behind bars, 250 hours of community service, and a $30,000 fine.

“If {Loughlin’s] convicted, I don’t think I’m giving away any state secrets by saying we would probably ask for a higher sentence for her than we did for Felicity Huffman,” Lelling said in the interview. “I can’t tell you exactly what that would be.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.