A Brockton man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was found stabbed to death in her Framingham home, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Christopher McKoy, 25, of Brockton was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for the fatal stabbing of Jamee Ammons- Maddrey, 27, prosecutors said in a statement.
Her body was discovered Monday evening in her Framingham residence, on Interfaith Terrace, where police were called to perform a welllness check, the statement said.
A family member of Ammons-Maddrey contacted police Monday after trying, unsuccessfully, to reach the victim, according to the district attorney’s office.
Advertisement
When police arrived around 5:30 p.m., Ammons-Maddrey was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple stab wounds, authorities said.
McKoy was arrested in Boston Monday night for removing a GPS monitoring device stemming from a case in Suffolk County, officials said in a statement.
A warrant charging him with the fatal stabbing was issued out of Framingham District Court Tuesday afternoon.
An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.
According to previous Globe reporting, McKoy was arrested last year for unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.