A Brockton man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was found stabbed to death in her Framingham home, the Middlesex district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Christopher McKoy, 25, of Brockton was charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for the fatal stabbing of Jamee Ammons- Maddrey, 27, prosecutors said in a statement.

Her body was discovered Monday evening in her Framingham residence, on Interfaith Terrace, where police were called to perform a welllness check, the statement said.