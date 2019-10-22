“Officers responded to 21 Prince Avenue for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim in the street unconscious with a gunshot wound. Officers administered CPR until EMS arrived on scene,” the Lowell Police statement said.

The man, who lived in Lowell, was found near 21 Prince Ave. around 8:20 p.m., police said in a statement.

A 21-year-old man was found shot in Lowell Monday night, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday morning, police said.

Police did not release the man’s name.

Lowell police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 978-674-4501, the statement said.

