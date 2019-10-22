According to the bill, anyone who “uses the word ‘bitch’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person,” and will be subject to a fine of up to $200 . “A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”

The bill , “An act regarding the use of offensive words,” was filed in May and is up for a 1 p.m. hearing before the Joint Committee on the Judiciary at the Massachusetts State House on Tuesday. It was filed by state Representative Daniel Hunt, a Boston Democrat who represents a swath of Dorchester.

A Massachusetts bill up for a hearing Tuesday afternoon would make saying the “B” word in a derogatory way an offense that could result in a $200 fine.

The bill is one of about 70 related to criminal procedure that are up for a hearing Tuesday before the judiciary committee.

Hunt told the Globe in a phone interview that he filed the bill on behalf of a constituent at their request under Massachusetts’ citizens’ right to free petition.

According to the State Library, Massachusetts is the only state in the country that gives its citizens the right to file bills directly in its state Legislature. This means any citizen may file a proposed piece of legislation through his or her state representative or senator, according to the Massachusetts Bar Association — whether or not that lawmaker feels “good, bad, or indifferent,” Hunt said.

Hunt says this is how the bill came to be filed, though his office apparently simply forgot to check a box when it was filed noting it was done on behalf of a constituent.

“She emailed me, and it was right around filing deadline,” he said, adding that he normally receives many requests from advocates of various issues. “We’ll file it to get it in the process.”

Hunt declined to identify the constituent, saying that she was feeling a bit “gun-shy” after the attention the bill has been receiving.

He declined to say whether he supported the bill.

The issue was noticed by the state’s Republican Party, which tweeted out information about Tuesday’s hearing.

Hunt says he has been bombarded with calls and e-mails Tuesday about the issue.

“I got at least 50 phone calls today calling me a ‘bitch’ or the ‘C’ word, and I’ve also gotten probably 50 e-mails,” he said.

When asked whether that bothered him, Hunt replied that he thinks it’s “their right to express themselves to an elected official.” However, he also noted that “a lot of them are from middle America or somewhere else.”

Overall, Hunt says the bill has done one beneficial thing: It’s given many an oft-forgotten civics lesson.

“I think it’s important for people to be involved in their government one way or the other, and this has generated some attention,” he said. “So maybe that will educate people on the process and have them more engaged on other issues.”

Material from the State House News Service was used in this report.