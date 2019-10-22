Newtonville Commuter Rail Station will be closed until further notice while repairs are being made to its stairs, the MBTA announced Tuesday evening.
After an inspection, the stairs were closed “out of an abundance of caution,” MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said.
“The MBTA has more than two hundred train stations, and visual inspections of the infrastructure occur regularly,” Pesaturo said.
Passengers who use the station, which is on the Framingham/Worcester line, should plan to use the West Newton Station, the MBTA said on its website.
Shuttle buses will also depart from Newtonville 20 minutes before a train is scheduled to arrive in West Newton, agency said.
