North Shore commuters traveling through Beverly Depot station are being urged to take alternative transportation Tuesday morning after a pedestrian was struck, triggering an ongoing Transit Police investigation expected to cause “severe delays.”

Using its official Twitter account for the T’s commuter rail system, Keolis Commuter Services reported that Rockport line train 108 was stopped in Beverly “due to police activity in the right of way. Passengers should seek alternate transportation due to expected severe delays.”

Keolis also announced the cancellation of Newburyport line train 162, which was scheduled to leave that city at 9:15 a.m., and delays reaching nearly an hour for Newburyport line train 160, which departed Newburyport at 7:55 a.m.