Skeletal human remains were discovered among vegetation next to a shopping plaza in Wareham on Monday afternoon, Wareham police said.

The body was found around 12:13 p.m. near Cranberry Plaza at 2899-3015 Cranberry Highway, Wareham police said in a statement.

“Patrol officers and detectives responded to an area of thick growth adjacent to the plaza, on the report of possible human remains. The remains were discovered by an individual looking for a lost item,” the statement said.