In December 2018, the Globe published a story by reporter Evan Allen and photographer Jessica Rinaldi about Marie, a 27-year-old homeless woman, and the baby Marie gave birth to on a frigid loading dock in Chinatown.
The tip Evan and Jessica originally got — that the baby had died — turned out not to be true. For Marie, who had long battled drugs and addiction, the baby in fact represented a path forward, a way out of her difficult life.
“Every drug addict hopes,” Marie said. “We don’t want it to be like this.”
Independent audio producer Shaul Amsterdamski sat down with Evan and her editor, Steve Wilmsen, to talk about how they found the story, how they executed it, and what made Marie such a compelling subject.
Read the original story, “Under a dark sky, a baby is born.”