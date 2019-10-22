In December 2018, the Globe published a story by reporter Evan Allen and photographer Jessica Rinaldi about Marie, a 27-year-old homeless woman, and the baby Marie gave birth to on a frigid loading dock in Chinatown.

The tip Evan and Jessica originally got — that the baby had died — turned out not to be true. For Marie, who had long battled drugs and addiction, the baby in fact represented a path forward, a way out of her difficult life.

“Every drug addict hopes,” Marie said. “We don’t want it to be like this.”