TSA officers seized the gun when the man went through security screening, the TSA said in a statement. The man was scheduled to fly out of Logan Airport Friday.

“TSA officers spotted the handgun when the man’s belongings entered the X-ray machine. They contacted the Massachusetts State Police, who confiscated the handgun, detained the man for questioning and issued him a summons,” the statement said.

The man had packed a 9mm gun loaded with 10 bullets, the TSA said.

“He will be summonsed to appear in East Boston District Court at a later date to answer to the charge,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

This incident was the third time this month and the 15th this year that TSA screeners seized a loaded gun, the TSA said. Two men were caught with guns at airport security Oct. 6 and Oct. 8.

TSA officers seized 21 firearms at Logan Airport last year, up from 14 in 2017, the TSA said. Over 4,200 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags last year at airports nationwide.

“Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement,” the statement said. “TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations. A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.”

Travelers are not allowed to pack guns in their carry-on bag even if they have a firearm permit, the TSA said.

This is the third gun that @TSA officers have caught so far this month at @BostonLogan, bringing the total to 15 caught at the airport so far this year. Man was issued a summons by police. pic.twitter.com/mo6jiodqR1 — TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) October 22, 2019

