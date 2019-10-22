A female body was recovered from Merrimack River in Lowell Tuesday morning.
Lowell police responded to the area of the O’Donnell Memorial Bridge around 9 a.m., according to a statement by police.
“The incident does not appear to be a suspicious death,” Lowell police wrote in a statement on Twitter Tuesday evening.
The state’s chief medical examiner’s office has accepted jurisdiction, police said.
The Lowell Fire Department assisted in recovering the body from the river.
Cynthia Fernandez can be reached at cynthia.fernandez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CynthFernandez.