A Dedham teachers union at odds with the town’s school district over prolonged contract negotiations is planning to meet Thursday afternoon, and members could vote to authorize a strike, a union leader said.
Timothy Dwyer, president of the 270-member Dedham Education Association, said Wednesday that a vote is a “definite possibility” but that a strike would be a “last resort” for the union, he said.
Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and are rare in the state. In 2007, Quincy Public School teachers walked off the job. That strike lasted four days.
“We certainly don’t want to strike,” Dwyer said. “We know that it’s illegal. It’s a train wreck for both sides.”
He said the district and union are at loggerheads over health care coverage and salary adjustments, as well as language in the prospective contract concerning sexual harassment and student cellphones.
Messages left with the school district’s administration were not immediately returned Wednesday.