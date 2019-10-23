A Dedham teachers union at odds with the town’s school district over prolonged contract negotiations is planning to meet Thursday afternoon, and members could vote to authorize a strike, a union leader said.

Timothy Dwyer, president of the 270-member Dedham Education Association, said Wednesday that a vote is a “definite possibility” but that a strike would be a “last resort” for the union, he said.

Teachers strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and are rare in the state. In 2007, Quincy Public School teachers walked off the job. That strike lasted four days.