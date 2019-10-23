A 14-year-old boy on a bike was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Fairhaven Wednesday morning, Fairhaven police said.
The boy, who police did not identify, was biking near Adams and Brown streets when he was hit by a car around 6:45 a.m., Fairhaven police said in a statement.
“Officers determined that a 14-year-old male was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Adams Street. The driver did not remain at the scene of the crash,” the statement said.
Police said the car that fled was “likely an older model, dark colored SUV.”
“The victim was conscious and alert upon the arrival of first responders,” the statement said.
The boy was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Fairhaven police are investigating the crash and asking anyone with further information to call 508-997-7421.
