A 14-year-old boy on a bike was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Fairhaven Wednesday morning, Fairhaven police said.

The boy, who police did not identify, was biking near Adams and Brown streets when he was hit by a car around 6:45 a.m., Fairhaven police said in a statement.

“Officers determined that a 14-year-old male was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Adams Street. The driver did not remain at the scene of the crash,” the statement said.