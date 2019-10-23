She was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, and pleaded guilty in May.

California marketing executive Jane Buckingham will spend three weeks behind bars after admitting she paid $50,000 to a charity last year in order to have a test proctor take the ACT in a Houston hotel room for her son, prosecutors said.

Another wealthy parent was sentenced to prison Wednesday in federal court in Boston as part of the national college admissions bribery scandal, according to the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Buckingham, 51, who lives in Beverly Hills, was the 11th parent sentenced in the case. She is the chief executive of the marketing firm Trendera. She has apologized and says she has ‘‘absolutely no excuse” for her actions.

Advertisement

She is among dozens of defendants charged in the scheme, in which wealthy parents allegedly cut fat checks to consultant William “Rick” Singer to have their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at elite schools, or to falsely boost the children’s SAT and ACT scores.

Singer ultimately cooperated with investigators and secretly recorded his dealings with many parents. He has admitted to running the scheme and awaits sentencing. Prosecutors say he funneled some of the cash he collected to corrupt coaches, college officials, and test proctors who were in on the massive con.

Federal authorities dubbed the investigation “Operation Varsity Blues.”

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and nine other parents on new charges in the case.

Loughlin, 55, who starred as Aunt Becky on the series “Full House,” was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, three counts of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and honest services mail fraud, records show.

Advertisement

Loughlin and Giannulli had been indicted previously on one count each of money laundering and honest services fraud for allegedly paying bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits.

Actress Felicity Huffman is serving a 14-day prison sentence at a federal prison in California after admitting she paid $15,000 for a proctor to correct her daughter’s SAT score.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Travis Andersen of the Globe staff also contributed. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.