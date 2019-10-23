Seventeen chihuahuas were surrendered to the MSPCA from one building in Jamaica Plain Friday, the animal shelter announced Wednesday.
The chihuahuas, ranging in age from 1 to 4, were all living in a three-unit building in Jamaica Plain, split between members of the same family living in the three apartments. The family reluctantly surrendered the animals after moving and having no dog-friendly housing available to them, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement.
The dogs, six males and 11 females, are in healthy condition but are a little skittish and shy, Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, said in the statement.
Advertisement
“Our sense is that these dogs may never have left the apartments in which they lived and, as a result, will need time to learn how to walk on a leash, obey some basic commands and so on,” she said.
After ensuring all the dogs have been vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, the MSPCA put the dogs up for adoption at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain and the MSPCA’s Cape Cod adoption center in Centerville. Obedience training will be included in the adoption fee, the MSPCA said.
Those who are interested in adopting should email adoption@mspca.org or cape@mspca.org.
The chihuahuas were turned over just three days after the largest single-home cat surrender in the last five years to the MSPCA. Forty-five purebred ragdoll cats were surrendered from an overextended breeding operation in Central Massachusetts. By Monday, 43 of the cats had been adopted.
Maria Lovato can be reached at maria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.