Seventeen chihuahuas were surrendered to the MSPCA from one building in Jamaica Plain Friday, the animal shelter announced Wednesday.

The chihuahuas, ranging in age from 1 to 4, were all living in a three-unit building in Jamaica Plain, split between members of the same family living in the three apartments. The family reluctantly surrendered the animals after moving and having no dog-friendly housing available to them, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said in a statement.

The dogs, six males and 11 females, are in healthy condition but are a little skittish and shy, Anna Rafferty-Arnold, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center, said in the statement.