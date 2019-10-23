“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather service said in a statement.

Drivers may encounter visibility of a quarter-mile or less, “so take it slow on the roads today,” forecasters tweeted. The advisory will remain in effect until 9 a.m., and the weather service warned motorists about the potentially hazardous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for portions of Eastern Massachusetts on Wednesday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for portions of eastern MA where drivers may encounter visibility less than a quarter mile this morning. However, other locations may experience reduced visibility in rain or fog as well, so take it slow on the roads today. pic.twitter.com/XSmtqxSoZq — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 23, 2019

Besides the dense fog, forecasters said Wednesday will be cloudy with showers in the morning, and then it should clear up and give way to sunshine in the afternoon, with highs reaching the mid-60s.

Wednesday night will be clear with lows dropping to the mid-40s in the Boston area, forecasters said.

Thursday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s, and Friday is looking to be partly sunny. with highs in the lower 60s.

“Not a bad forecast over the next few days if you like comfortable temperatures and mostly dry weather,” forecasters tweeted.

The next chance of rain will come Friday evening.

Forecasters said Friday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-40s and a 40 percent chance of showers.

[3 Day Forecast] Not a bad forecast over the next few days if you like comfortable temperatures and mostly dry weather. After today's rain moves out our next chance of rain comes during the evening/overnight hours on Friday. #MAwx #CTwx #RIwx pic.twitter.com/gFEBjBgdXV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 23, 2019

